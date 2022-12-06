Good morning, today will have additional rainfall. However, instead of all day consistent rain, these showers will be scattered with dry periods in between. Clouds will remain for your Tuesday with milder temperatures, reaching the low 60s.
Wednesday will have another batch of rain. Showers will be possible across our entire area but will be most likely and the heaviest for communities north of Chattanooga. Then, scattered showers will continue on Thursday and Friday, too. A cold front will pass on Friday, drying us out by Friday night. Highs will really warm up Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday in the upper 60s to 70.
Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend with a partly sunny sky and highs in the upper 50s. More rain will return in the form of scattered showers Sunday PM, also in the 50s.