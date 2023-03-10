Good morning, a few scattered light rain showers/sprinkles will persist until about 8am ET this morning. Expect cloudy skies for the morning hours, and then, clouds will partially clear for some sunshine for Friday afternoon. Wind will be breezy from the northwest with gusts around 20mph. Highs today will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Temperatures will quickly fall through the 50s into the 40s this evening. Then, overnight lows will be in the low to mid-30s. Outlying areas will need to be mindful of a frost/freeze.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with increasing clouds. Highs will be near 58. Rain will return Saturday night and continue into Sunday. There will be a chance for thunderstorms on Sunday as well. Highs will be around 58 again. Rain should total around 1-1.5”.
Monday will be partly sunny with cool highs near 54. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, and the coolest day, starting out around freezing in the morning and reaching 53 in the afternoon. Another freeze will be possible on Wednesday morning, so keep both mornings in mind for early spring plants. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 58, and then, Thursday will have milder air again with highs in the 60s.