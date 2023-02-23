Good morning, after all the talk about the impending warmth for today, yesterday broke the record for the warmest day in February in Chattanooga, reaching 82 degrees. Today will be another abnormally warm day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s – about 81 in Chattanooga, so a new record may not be set. The morning will feature clouds with scattered rain showers. The showers will wrap up around 1-2pm ET for our far southeastern communities. Clouds will gradually decrease in the afternoon to allow for more sunshine. Tonight, a cold front will pass over the area, so the wind will shift from the southwest to out of the north. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and temperatures in the 50s to around 60 with a northeast breeze, gusting to around 20mph. Rain chances will increase on Saturday with highs near 60. Sunday will warm slightly to highs in the upper 60s with a few additional showers. It’ll return to the low 70s on Monday with scattered showers and strong wind from the south. Finally, on Tuesday, the rain is gone, and it’ll be a mostly sunny day with highs near 67.