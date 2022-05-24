Good Tuesday evening, everyone. We have been enjoying a mix of clouds and some spots of sunshine throughout our Tuesday. Clouds will likely thicken this evening, with a few scattered downpours likely this evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the 60s by morning. We will again likely see some areas of patchy dense fog develop, especially near local river valleys.
Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies. A few glimpses of the sun will be possible, with afternoon pop-up showers & rumbles likely developing. The greatest coverage will likely be over our western communities. High temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s.
A potent front arrives in the region on Thursday. We could see a round of scattered showers Thursday morning, with a more widespread area of rain & storms arriving during the second half of our Thursday afternoon and evening. Any graduation ceremonies will likely need to be moved inside on Thursday evening. The clouds and rain chances will keep high temps in the 70s.
The front clears the area Friday, but a upper low may wrap around a few more clouds and spotty passing showers on Friday. Highs will only be in the mid 70s.
The weekend looks great with plenty of sunshine, lower humidity levels, and comfy temps. Right now, Memorial Day looks sunny with highs warming into the mid to upper 80s!