Happy Monday, everyone! Our Monday evening will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies. Warm & muggy conditions. Scattered downpours will be possible through the evening, with heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds possible. Temperatures will fall from the 80s into the 70s.
Overnight, look for the evening showers to come to an end. Warm & muggy conditions will persist with overnight lows in the 70s.
Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and some sun. Highs will warm into the upper 80s with more scattered showers & storms. Any of the storms could produce locally heavy rainfall which could lead to some brief flash flooding in some low-lying spots.
The pattern for off and on scattered afternoon showers & storms will continue through the rest of the week. When it’s not raining, look for hot & humid conditions with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
A better chance for showers & storms return this weekend as an approaching front settles on top of the region.