Good morning, rainfall chances return for your Friday. Today will feature periodic scattered showers with mostly cloudy skies. Wind will increase from the south at 10-15mph, gusting around 25mph. Highs will be warm from about 70-75 for most, staying in the 70s through the evening.
Then, tonight will be Storm Alert Weather mode. The risk for severe storms will run from about 2 to 7am ET from west to east. Damaging wind gusts will be the biggest threat. However, an isolated tornado may be possible, particularly for Chattanooga and westward where a Level 2 out of 5 Slight Risk is in place. The rest of the area is under a Level 1 Marginal Risk. Total rainfall from this event will be 0.5-1” on average with streaking above and below those totals possible, dependent on the strongest storms.
Once the severe threat comes to an end, additional backside showers will last until 8-9am ET on Saturday morning for our far eastern communities. Clouds will quickly clear out for a mostly sunny Saturday, but it will be windy. Wind Advisories are in place for many of counties with widespread gusts at 40mph, stronger in the higher elevations. Highs will be warm again in the 70s.
Sunday will be the quiet day of the weekend with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 60s to 70.