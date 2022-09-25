Good Sunday. We are starting off with a few showers this morning. We may see one or two through the morning, then a front will slide through this afternoon that will bring in spotty thunderstorms across the area. We may see a few storms producing damaging winds and even small hail. The timing of these isolated storms will be between 2pm and 7pm. After 7 pm the front will have moved through and we will have clearing skies setting the stage for a nice start to the week.
Monday will be amazing with sunshine and temps ranging from 56 to 78.
Tuesday through Thursday also looks good. We will have cool mornings in the upper 40s and low 50s. Highs will make it only to the low 70s, and we will have more sunshine than cloud cover.
Friday our weather will be very dependent on the path of Tropical Storm Ian. The current track has it making landfall as a hurricane in the Florida panhandle Friday morning. If that track holds true it would bring the Tennessee Valley rain through the day Friday and possibly into Saturday. The track is still fluid so there is very low confidence right now.
