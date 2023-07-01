We are under a Storm Alert Weather Day for a couple of reasons. One, is the heat and humidity. Highs today will reach the low to mid 90s, however it will feel like the low 100s this afternoon. By mid to late afternoon, scattered storms will develop, along with a possible line of storms rolling through. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. Main threat will be strong winds, heavy rain and small hail.
Chattanooga
Light Rain with Thunder
H 92°
L 73°
76°
Altamont
Light Rain
H 90°
L 70°
75°
Athens
Mostly Cloudy
H 92°
L 72°
92°
Benton
Light Rain with Thunder
H 92°
L 73°
80°
Chatsworth
Light Rain with Thunder
H 92°
L 73°
80°
Dalton
Light Rain with Thunder
H 92°
L 72°
78°
Dayton
Rain Shower
H 87°
L 69°
74°
Dunlap
Light Rain with Thunder
H 92°
L 73°
80°
Murphy
Mostly Cloudy
H 92°
L 72°
92°
Pikeville
Rain Shower
H 87°
L 69°
74°
Summerville
Thunderstorm
H 93°
L 72°
73°
Ringgold
Light Rain with Thunder
H 92°
L 73°
80°
Trenton
Light Rain with Thunder
H 92°
L 73°
80°