Mega Millions lottery officials are warning about scammers' latest con job of convincing people to pay for a prize they didn’t win.
Officials say scammers are fraudulently using the Mega Millions name to make customers think they have won a big prize.
The most recent way they've been doing this is by contacting people through the WhatsApp and telling them they’re the random winner of a cash reward.
Scammers hope the potential victim will pay a large fee to claim a prize that does not exist.
If you think scammers are targeting you, you can go to the Mega Millions website to see if you’re a winner or not.
