Residents in Cleveland have been put on high alert as a series of reports reveal a surge in scam attempts targeting Cleveland Utilities (CU) customers.
The fraudulent scheme involves emails bearing the subject line "Cleveland Utilities Past 90 Days Due," attempting to deceive unsuspecting recipients.
The deceptive emails contain a fabricated sender name and email address, accompanied by a link leading to a supposed PDF file hosted on Dropbox. The utility company says the email address even misspells the word "Cleveland."
Cleveland Utilities has swiftly responded, issuing a warning: **DO NOT CLICK THE LINK.**
CU customers are advised to exercise extreme caution when dealing with suspicious emails. It's important to remember that Cleveland Utilities will never distribute late notices or files via the Dropbox platform. To ensure the legitimacy of an email, recipients are encouraged to verify the sender's identity before clicking on any links or providing personal information.
Concerned customers are urged to reach out to Cleveland Utilities' 24/7 Call Center at 423-472-4521. The dedicated team is ready to assist in confirming the status of their accounts and verifying the authenticity of any email communication.