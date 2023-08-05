Many students in the Local 3 viewing area are about to head back to class and even though the tax free holiday just wrapped up many parents are stocking up on supplies.
We spoke with the Better Business Bureau, who says right now scammers are looking to take advantage of parents desperate to find school supplies.
"Don't panic, take your time, make sure you don't make an unwise decision," said Michele Mason, President of the Better Business Bureau serving southeast TN and northwest GA.
Michele Mason says there are going to be a lot of school supplies and back to school clothes out of stock because of the tax free weekend.
She says this is when scammers are likely to strike.
"They like to catch people off guard so you do have to do your research as your looking for those deals out there, and also that adage if it sounds too good to be true it probably is," said Mason.
She recommends people stick to major retailers for deals especially when shopping online.
"Just be very careful when you go online, make sure you know who you are buying from, do your homework, if you're not familiar with that company check them out with Better Business Bureau," said Mason.
An important tip from Mason is to always use your credit or debit card for purchases online.
"Be wary of anyone who is telling you that you're needing to use some sort of cash app, like venmo or zelle anything like that, there is no paper trail, so if there is an issue that is going to be really difficult to get your money back," said Mason.
Besides watching out for scammers, Mason has advice on how to save money wisely.
She says keep an eye out for students discounts around town. Utilize any special coupons and consider shopping with other parents and buying items in bulk.
If you need to buy a bigger purchase like an ipad or laptop, Mason says shop around, compare prices, and don't buy from an un trusted source.
"If you've seen things out of stock with well known brands and someone you've never heard of says not only can they sell it to you but at a lower price, that's a signal that you might have to be really cautious," said Mason.