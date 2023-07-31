Legacy Senior Living and the Chambliss Law Firm in Cleveland, Tennessee, will host a *Don't Get Scammed* Seminar on August 1.
Attorney David Roberts and Elder Care Paralegal Sally Brewer with Chambliss Law Firm will be the speakers for the scam seminar.
The event will be held at 11 a.m. at Legacy Senior Living Chapel.
You do not have to register; you can just show up.
The seminar is for seniors; it will educate them on ongoing scams and teach them how to identify them.
"There were over 90-thousand victims of elder fraud in 2021 and the elder fraud increased by nearly 400 percent from 2017 to 2021," Logan Manning said.
According to the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference, in 2021 alone, seniors lost more than 32 million dollars to financial scams.
Wire fraud involving seniors jumped 35 percent that year, and fraud by computer hacking, rose 92 percent.
Logan Manning with legacy senior living said the scam seminar will help prevent seniors from being part of future statistics.
"If you were to fall for a scam and you like, oh no, I have accidentally clicked on this link, or I have said something I shouldn't have said because I thought I was talking to my relative, this will help you figure out what the next steps are whether that is contacting an attorney or contacting your local law enforcement. Whether you have already fall for the scam, it'll help you get out of it; it'll help you maybe retrieve some of the assets you may have lost," Manning said.
Manning said he had heard many horror stories involving seniors being scammed.
Manning began organizing these seminars a few years ago, when a senior he knows was scammed out of two-thousand dollars.
"They are consistently getting those calls and text messages. I believe they are targeting them on purpose because they are not as informed, and they are a little bit more gullible because they didn't grow up in this digital space with these scams of today.
Typically, they would get mail or something like that, but now it's right in the palm of their hands. A lot of our residents do get daily calls, trying to get their cars extended warranty," Manning said.