Amazon Prime Days are July 12 and 13, but the Better Business Bureau is warning that scammers will try to rip shoppers off, while hackers will try to steal your personal information.
Amazon Prime Days are the perfect time to snag the items you've had sitting in your cart for a fraction of the cost.
But Michele Mason with the Better Business Bureau says don't get caught up in the excitement and fall for a scam.
Mason says Amazon is the most impersonated business by scams, but this week companies like Wal-Mart, Target, and Kohl's are also having major summer sales.
Before you start entering in your credit card information Mason says there's a few things to be on the lookout for like checking the URL. Look for the 'http'. If the price looks too good to be true it probably is.
"We had a gentleman reach out the other day and wanted to check out a site because he had found a product that was a lot less than every where else and when we checked the registration that site had only been up for a couple of weeks."
You will also see an increase in text scams this week. Bogus links can lead to a malware site. Hackers can access your private information. Mason says Amazon will never send you a text and always check your account if there is a issue.