The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is warning the public of scammers who are posing as employees of the agency to scare victims out of money.
The TBI says scammers are calling victims and demanding payments to avoid imprisonment or using other false pretenses for financial gain.
The TBI is reminding the public that employees of the agency will never ask for a payment by phone.
If you receive a call of this kind, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND or send email to TipsToTBI@tn.gov.
