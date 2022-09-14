In what's becoming an all-too-common phone scam, McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy is warning people about a scam call seeking payment to avoid jail time.
The caller claims to be the McMinn County Sheriff's Office Warrant Department, and explains that by giving them your credit card information you can stay out of jail.
Guy says this is simply a scam. If there is a warrant for your arrest, Guy says his deputies "will come and speak with you personally about it."
He advises that you should hang up immediately.
Guy also suggested a novel approach as well in his Facebook post, saying "Just tell them you are a career criminal, that you go to jail all the time and you’re not scared to go again, and that you are good friends with the Sheriff."