Online travel scams are on the rise as people are hitting the roads and taking to the skies this summer.
Local 3 News spoke to Better Business Bureau President and CEO Michelle Mason about how to avoid scams when planning travel.
"If it sounds too good to be true it likely is. Make sure you're doing research not only on the company who claims they're offering this vacation but also getting all of the details before you sign up to pay on your end to make it a complete vacation," she said.
Offers like free cruises and major discounts could be completely false claims used just to lure in customers.
"If a company is using questionable advertising to pull you in, that's usually issues down the road," she said.
Mason suggests even taking caution when arriving at a hotel. Fake food deliveries, front desk calls, and WiFi links can be scammers looking to get information.
"We've had people report that they've put fake menus under the door to give your credit card number to pay for the food of course to have it delivered to the hotel," she said.
Traveler's insurance can be misleading too. Check the fine print of what is covered in an emergency and what is not.
"The insurance is really designed for unexpected occurrences so it could be a very small window of items that actually will allow you to do a claim and the exclusion list could be a lot longer," she said.
If there is any question when booking travel and the validity of service or a trip, check-in and verify with BBB.org.