Another scam is making its way through parts of the Tennessee Valley.
This one is a fictitious letter from the Tax Assessment Securities Division of Cherokee County. It is not an official notice from the Cherokee County Tax Office.
The letter is an attempt to scam residents into paying a fake tax debt, with an approaching "deadline" to prompt payment to the scammers.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents that this is not real and they should not take any action nor call the number listed on the letter.
If receive a notice such as this, you are asked to report it to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
Property owners with questions can contact the Cherokee County Tax Office at 828-837-2421 Monday through Friday 8:00am–5:00pm.
A copy of the letter can be seen below.