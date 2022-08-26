EPB is warning customers of scammers posing as employees of the utility who are calling to request payments.
An EPB spokesperson says scammers are calling customers claiming the utility's systems are down and requesting payments be made to an automated phone system via a private number that prompts you through a series of questions.
EPB encourages anyone who receives one of these calls to call Customer Care at 423-648-1372 with any questions.
