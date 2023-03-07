Police in Dalton report that scammers are again hard at work, calling residents and purporting to be soliciting donations for the Dalton Fire Department.
But the Dalton Fire Department isn't having a donation drive at this time.
The scam caller claims to be from the fire department and requests the would-be victim's credit card or debit card information to make a donation.
Both the police and fire departments say that they wouldn't contact residents via phone for such a drive.
If you receive a call like this, you are urged to hang up the phone. If you've already received a call like this and gave the scammer your credit card information, please call the DPD at 706-278-9085 to make a report.
The scam caller's number on caller ID was 888-834-1474.