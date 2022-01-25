The Cleveland Police Department says an elderly woman was targeted in a flooring scam.
Police say three men who claimed they were floor salesmen approached a woman's home.
The victim said while two of the men were showing her floor samples, the third man walked into her bedroom and stole $2,000.
The victim told police the men were driving a white long bed pickup truck.
If you have any information about this case, please call the Cleveland Police Department 423-476-1121.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.