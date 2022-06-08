Chattanooga police say a post circulating on social media Wednesday about an active shooter in the Brainerd area is a scam.
**SCAM ALERT**There is currently a FAKE sm post circulating about an active shooter in Brainerd. *THIS IS NOT REAL*Please ignore it and don’t share it. There’s NO active shooter situation.— Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) June 8, 2022
Police say there is no active shooter in the Brainerd area.
Police ask that the posts not be shared and say users should ignore them.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for any updates to this story.