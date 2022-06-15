The Bradley County Sheriff's Office has received reports of phone scammers hitting the community.
Some of the phone scammers are calling to convince members of the community that they have missed jury duty and are requesting payment in order to avoid being arrested.
Other scammers have claimed to be an officer from a local police department calling to request donation for fallen families.
The Bradley County Sheriff's Office says it's important to remember not to provide scammers with personal information or any methods of payment. Official requests for personal information and fine notices will be sent by mail before a phone call.
They encourage Bradley County residents to use caller protection apps like Hiya, Truecaller, or RoboKiller.