Despite the student loan payment pause being extended through August, the Better Business Bureau anticipates that repayment scams will start popping up.
“If anyone else is contacting you claiming that they are going to help you get out of your student loans, help you consolidate your debt, or any of those types of services and it's not the provider that was assigned to you, you want to steer clear,” said Better Business Bureau President Michelle Mason.
Michelle Mason said outside firms will often try to draw students in and charge them for assistance.
The services are usually ones students can do themselves for free or with help from their loan provider.
“Unfortunately, we have seen many students who have unknowingly started paying a third party to help them with student loans. They do not realize that that is something that is not going to help them or at least could help them, but they do not need the service and they do not need to pay the fee.”
Mason suggests that students should watch out for scam text messages, emails, and internet ads.
“Usually, they are not going to text you. So, a text coming across and trying to get you to click on things is likely not true and possible fraud designed to get you to click on a bogus link,” said Mason.
“If you go online and look up the department of education pay attention because others will purchase ads with similar names to try to get you to their site and put up phone numbers that may not be the right now and then walk you through giving up your information,” said Mason.
Any uncertain students should visit the Department of Education website to learn more about student loan forgiveness, consolidation, loan service providers, and how everything works.
Mason said students can call if they have questions.
“The key is always in helping you prevent yourself from being victim to a scam is doing a little research, and it is worth the time to read of up this and not fall prey to this quick call where someone says we can set this up for you, we can take care of it you can just focus on your career. We know that is tempting, but unfortunately, it is going to cost you money you do not need to spend,” Mason said.
