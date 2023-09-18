The Better Business Bureau is warning folks in the Tennessee Valley of a rental home scam.
They say folks looking to rent a property are sending money and no longer hearing from the realtor.
Michele Mason, president of the BBB, says this scam has been around for a while and now they are seeing it more in the Tennessee area.
"Someone is sending an application fee and is approved, and the next step is to send money for a deposit," said Mason.
Doing so could cost you hundreds of dollars, which is what happened to a Local 3 viewer.
We were told the scammer requested the renter to send $400 to hold the property via Zelle.
"If you send money through a cash app like Zelle or Venmo typically once it's collected on the other end it's very difficult for you to get that back," said Mason.
Mason says not doing in-depth research on buying or renting a new home can turn into a nightmare.
"When you look at BBB scam tracker page, we've had many reports and people losing thousands of dollars to this scam," said Mason.
Mason says anytime someone request you to send money via Zelle, cash app, or Venmo that should be a red flag because you can almost never get your money back if you're scammed.
"This can be extremely stressful for homeowners because it ranges from the financial loss you probably can't afford as you are shopping for a home or something to rent or just the burden of not having a place to stay once it's all said and done," said Mason.