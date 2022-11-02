There is a health care program that promises to keep costs down when visiting a doctor.
It's called Direct Primary, or DPCs. A monthly fee of $75 allows under-insured patients to get the care they need.
Before visiting most clinics you have to show proof of insurance before you see a doctor.
This subscription based program takes insurance out of the picture and allows the doctor to focus on the treatment you need.
Life Med Clinic on Lee Highway is just one of seven clinics in Chattanooga offering Direct Primary Care.
The Director of Life Med, Dr. Greg Steinke says it allows the doctors to give more time to the patients.
"It's in-person," said Dr. Steinke. "It has a lot of features like texting and video chat."
Cost for prescription medications, doctor visits, and health insurance have higher deductibles.
Dr. Steinke says DPC makes your visit more predictable, without the fear of additional costs.
"So for a lot of people who are generally well who are generally well, who would like to have access to a physician in an more predictable way financially this allows for that," explained Steinke.
He says research shows when patients have access to affordable healthcare, visits to the emergency room happen less often.
Dr. Stenike says patients visiting the clinic can receive most of their primary care needs.
"So we are very interested in helping people improve their diet, their exercise, and improve their stress and sleep and so on," he said.
Bethany Holmes with Hint Health says there's been an 159% increase from 2017 to 2021.
Holmes says Chattanooga is just one of the many cities to join this type of program.
"Chattanooga is like a lot of other small cities in America where you have several different health care choices, but there can be challenges getting into regular primary health care offices," said Holmes.
She says for lower income patients, they do offer additional support to help you cover costs.
However, most direct primary clinics may not have this option.
"You know what that cost is going to be every month. you know what you're going to get. there's no surprises. That is a strong option for people who don't have insurance."
The average price for Direct Primary Care is $75 per member, per month.
The average price for Direct Primary Care is $75 per member, per month.

The price for children can range from $20 to $40.