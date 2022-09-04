Traffic in the 5700 block of Brainerd Road near Greenway Drive in Chattanooga was backed Saturday afternoon after shots were fired, and Chattanooga police are searching for those responsible.
Officers say numerous shell casings were found on the scene outside Hibbett's Sports.
Two uninvolved vehicles collided with one another while trying to avoid the gunfire. One driver involved in the crash was transported to a medical facility with minor injuries.
Eyewitness Brian Clay was visiting a friend when he heard the sound of gunfire outside the Rimtyme Custom Wheels and Tires store. He said everyone inside quickly dropped to the ground.
"All three of us hit the floor in the store and next thing we know we heard glass shatter on the side of the building here," he said.
There were reports of several vehicles struck by bullets.
Chattanooga Police is asking anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call (423)-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are currently investigating a scene on Brainerd Rd this afternoon.
