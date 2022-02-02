Sequatchie County's new director of schools is a familiar face.
Sarai Pierce started out in the county schools as a teacher more than twenty years ago, and has worked her way up the ladder to assistant principal, principal, central office administrator, and now director. She succeeds Pete Swafford who has retired after serving as director for 7 years. Pierce wants to hit the ground running, pledging to boost Sequatchie County's academic and vocational programs, and says she will be a visible director of schools.
She said, "I hope to just be myself. There's nothing I love more than being in the classroom, and just the other day I was riding one of the buses. But there are a lot of tasks behind the scenes that must be done to keep the schools running smoothly. So I hope to be able to get out and see the students and staff members, because I am so proud of our people."
Pierce hopes to attract more talented people to work for Sequatchie County schools, in jobs ranging from teaching, to nursing, to bus transportation and more. She was selected to be director last fall in a unanimous vote of the Sequatchie County school board.