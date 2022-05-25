The sanctioned homeless encampment on 12th Street near the Chattanooga Community Kitchen is now open. Organizers said it's a safe place. Others said there's too many rules.
The organizers of "Help Right Here Chattanooga," running the site, said they've received criticism and raise. While it's not perfect, they said it's a safe place for people to stay.
The camp has been open since Saturday, and on Wednesday they received electricity.
“If I was homeless I’d want a home, if I was hungry I’d want some food, if I was cold I’d want a blanket, if I was sad, I’d want a hug," Tiny Homes for the Unhoused People organizer Josh Kapellusch said.
The people running the sanctioned homeless encampment on 12th Street said that's what they're trying to do.
“We just really wanted to create a safe environment," Help Right Here Chattanooga organizer Niki Keck said.
Kapellusch said he and his crew built tiny shacks for people in the winter while waiting for the encampment to open up. Now that it's open, he said he's disappointed.
“I’ve been to the concentration camps in Germany, at least they have a roof and a bed," Kapellusch said.
“The people that are saying it’s a concentration camp or a prison, no one’s making them come in here, they know the rules, they come in here, they want to be safe," Help Right Here Chattanooga Ann-Marie Fitzsimmons said.
The property currently has 13 residents. They must agree to the rules and pass a background check. Once inside, organizes said they're provided a tent with either a mattress or sleep pad, a community area stocked with donation items including food, a port-a-potty, and wash station.
Organizers said they want the residents to feel like this is their own community.
“What we plan on having is they’re going to be running the camp during the day, taking care of security, doing the daily chores, cleaning up," Keck said.
They said they're working with the Homeless Healthcare Center, just a block from the site, to help those who want permanent housing.
“For people who really want to get off the streets, we’re going to work with them to do that," Fitzsimmons said.
Organizers said they plan to add about 15 more residents to the site in June and another 30 in August.
