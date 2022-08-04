Legendary singer and entertainer, Sam Gooden of the world famous Impressions, passed away peacefully Thursday morning August 4, 2022, surrounded by family. There will be a private memorial at a later date.
Sam Gooden, an original member of the Impressions, and a 1991 inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has died just a month shy of his 88th birthday.
Along with fellow Chattanoogan Fred Cash, Sam got his start in Chicago. Jerry Butler and singer-songwriter Curtis Mayfield rounded out the group during most of the 1960s. The group was active for more than five decades, putting their smooth vocals on durable million sellers like "Gypsy Woman," "It's Alright," "Amen," "People Get Ready" and "Choice of Colors." In the years after Butler and Mayfield left the group, Sam and Fred kept recording and touring with various lead vocalists.
