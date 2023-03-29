Echelon Chattanooga, The Salvation Army’s volunteer chapter of young professionals, is hosting its fifth annual men’s health-oriented outreach event, Bacon and Boxers, and asks the community for donations.
The event is intended to supply men who are facing homelessness with necessities like undergarments, socks, hygiene items, and first-aid essentials that are highly requested yet not frequently donated.
Donations of new men’s underwear, socks, undershirts, and other hygiene and self-care items can be dropped off at the Chattanooga Area Command at 822 McCallie Ave. on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Items can also be sent to The Salvation Army through its online Walmart registry.
The Bacon and Boxers will be held on Thursday, March 30, from 12–2 p.m. at the Salvation Army’s 614 Corps Shelter on McCallie Ave.
Mission BBQ will be providing a meal for those attending the event.
Echelon Chattanooga is a service organization of young professionals who promote and support The Salvation Army through networking, events, volunteer projects, and fundraisers.
