The clock is ticking for students to get their back-to-school supplies before classes begin.
So the Salvation Army is providing another opportunity to families still in need.
The Salvation Army's 'Back-To-School Bash' will be held at the Community Center on East 28th Street in East Lake tomorrow.
Organizers will be handing out backpacks filled with school supplies.
There will also be hair stylists, drinks and snow cones, face painting, a water slide, and a bouncy house.
The fun begins at 1 p.m. tomorrow afternoon and will end at 4 p.m.