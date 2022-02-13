While most Super Bowl watch parties were thrown at bars or at home, a special watch party was thrown at the Salvation Army for those less fortunate to give them a chance to enjoy the American tradition too.
Velvet Fitzsimmon-a single mother-and her son, sat to enjoy food and watch the Super Bowl amongst countless others at the Salvation Army.
"We live in a car so we don't watch a lot of TV,” said Fitzsimmons. “What they do for the people here is really, really wonderful."
"We did this so that our neighbors could come and enjoy the Super Bowl like everyone else,” said Shirliece Lundy the special event and volunteer coordinator for the Salvation Army.
Back Road Boys BBQ donated food such as baked beans and BBQ sandwiches to the Super Bowl Sunday at the Salvation Army.
"Food is really good, and its good to have people come together,” said Fitzsimmons.
The watch party also served as an opportunity to kick off the Salvation Army’s “Love Beyond” campaign which encourages donations and volunteers to join the fight against hunger and poverty.
"During a time like this, people need hope, love, encouragement so that is really what is going to bring to those in need,” said Lundy.
The other winners of the Super Bowl were the volunteers and people who put the event together.
"It makes me feel good to know that they feel good back about being able to come to something like this,” said Lundy.
"I am happy and it makes being homeless much better,” said Fitzsimmons.
The Salvation Army’s “Love Beyond” campaign begins on Valentine’s Day.