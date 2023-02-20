The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary is celebrating its tenth annual 'Mardi Bra' outreach event Tuesday, Feb. 21, between 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the 614 Corps at 800 McCallie Avenue.
The Mardi Gras-themed event for women facing homelessness will allow underserved women to pick needed items while enjoying a meal and fellowship with Salvation Army representatives and volunteers.
The Salvation Army requests donations of new undergarments and necessities that are rarely donated because they are expensive or overlooked.
Items needed include:
- New women's bras (all sizes)
- New underwear (all sizes)
- Socks
- Travel-sized hygiene products
- Feminine hygiene products
- Disposable wipes
Donated items can be dropped off at the Chattanooga Area Command at 822 McCallie Ave. on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Donations can also be made through The Salvation Army's Walmart registry.