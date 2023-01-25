The Salvation Army of Chattanooga has received half a million dollars from Chattanooga Gas Foundation.
The gift will support The Salvation Army's three main areas of focus: prison release and reentry, early intervention and prevention and the Pathway of Hope program.
Leaders and representatives from Chattanooga Gas presented the donation to The Salvation Army's board of directors and leadership at the Chattanooga Area Command on Monday.
"We are blessed to have received the extremely generous donation from Chattanooga Gas Foundation, which will allow us to better serve Chattanooga's most underprivileged, unhoused and in need communities," said Captain Mark Love of The Salvation Army. "We offer sincere gratitude to Chattanooga Gas for their outstanding support of The Salvation Army; thank you for helping us help those in need."
For more information on The Salvation Army, please visit https://www.csarmy.org/