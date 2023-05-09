The Salvation Army of Chattanooga is now accepting East Lake day camp registrations. Registration is also open for summer camp at Camp Paradise Valley in Burkesville, Kentucky. Families can sign up children ages 7-17 for a week of fun, adventure, and learning in the great outdoors.
“We believe that summer camp can be a transformative experience for children, and we are excited to offer this opportunity to the youth in our community,” said Captain Mark Love of the Chattanooga Area Command.
“At Camp Paradise Valley, children can disconnect from technology, explore the outdoors, and develop important life skills such as teamwork, communication, and leadership. It’s an experience that can have a lasting impact on their lives, and we are honored to provide it thanks to the support of our donors and volunteers.”
East Lake Summer Camp
In Chattanooga, The Salvation Army’s East Lake summer day camp will run from June 5 to August 4, every Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. The day camp is open to children ages 7-17.
The camp offers a reading program, devotional, arts and crafts, physical education, swimming, field trips, breakfast, lunch, and snacks. The cost is $25 per child for the summer and $5 for each additional child from the same family.
Camp Paradise Valley
Camp Paradise Valley spans over 400 acres on the shores of Dale Hollow Lake, straddling the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. It provides children the opportunity to swim, hike, canoe, and participate in a variety of other outdoor activities.
Registration is available here. The camp is open June 26-30 for ages 7-12 and July 10-13 for ages 13-17.
Summer Camp Job Openings
The Salvation Army is hiring camp staff for the summer, including counselors, lifeguards, housekeepers, and maintenance positions. They are seeking enthusiastic and dedicated individuals between the ages of 15 and 23 to join the team at Camp Paradise Valley.
The Salvation Army offers competitive pay and provides room and board for the summer program (June-July). Camp staffers gain valuable leadership experience, work with children and make a difference in the lives of others. Those interested in applying can go here.
Call for Donations
The Salvation Army depends on donations from the community to provide summer camp experiences to local children.
It costs, on average, $500 to send one child to camp for a week, but every donation helps, no matter how much.
To make a donation, click here.