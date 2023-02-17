The Salvation Army of Chattanooga kicked off its annual Flowers of Hope program.
The Salvation Army’s Women's Auxiliary and other volunteers use flowers donated by local florists to make arrangements to take to nursing homes, assisted living facilities or to people who may just need a pick-me-up.
"Everybody is always happy when we do it,” Women’s Auxilary Club President Cindy Hindmon said. “It makes us happy doing it."
The Salvation Army will have a “Flower Day” on one Friday of each month and volunteers are needed.
If you would like to volunteer, click here or call 423-756-1023.
