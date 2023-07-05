Thanks to generous donations from our community, 60 children from underserved communities in Chattanooga could attend Salvation Army's Camp Paradise Valley overnight camp on June 26, 2023.
This was a considerable increase compared to the eight campers that attended last year, and one donor stepped up to help fund the bus needed to safely transport all the new campers.
The 400-acre overnight camp is situated on the shores of Dale Hollow Lake, between Tennessee and Kentucky, and allows the kids to participate in many outdoor activities like swimming, hiking, and canoeing.
For more information on how you can help the Salvation Army of Chattanooga in its mission to do the most good in the community, you can visit https://www.csarmy.org/.