Salvation Army of Chattanooga created a summer to remember for nearly 60 kids

Thanks to generous donations from our community, 60 children from underserved communities in Chattanooga were able to attend Salvation Army's Camp Paradise Valley overnight camp, on June 26, 2023.
This was a huge increase compared to the eight campers that attended the camp last year, and a gracious donor stepped up to help fund the bus that was needed to safely transport all the new campers.
The 400-acre overnight camp is situated on the shores of Dale Hollow Lake, between Tennessee and Kentucky, and offered the kids the opportunity to participate in lots of outdoor activities like swimming, hiking, and canoeing.
During their stay, the campers enjoyed 3 meals a day, as well as snacks.
Attending the Christian camp gave them the opportunity to create new friendships, acquire useful life lessons, and strengthen their faith.
For more information on how you can help the Salvation Army of Chattanooga in their mission to do the most good in the community, please visit https://www.csarmy.org/.