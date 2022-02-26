The Salvation Army of Chattanooga’s Women’s Auxiliary is celebrating Mardi Gras with an outreach event for women facing homelessness and is requesting donated items.
"Mardi Bra" will be held Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1 p.m.
The event is intended to supply women with necessities like bras, panties and feminine hygiene items that are rarely donated because they are expensive or overlooked.
Attendees will be able to pick out items they need while enjoying a meal and fellowship with Salvation Army representatives and volunteers.
The Salvation Army says it is accepting donations for the event.
The organization is requesting new women’s underwear, bras and socks, deodorant, lip balm and feminine hygiene products.
Items can be dropped off at the Chattanooga Area Command at 822 McCallie Ave. on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Donations can also be made through The Salvation Army’s Walmart registry.