This Friday, The Salvation Army’s Chattanooga Area Command will kick off its regional Love Beyond Hunger campaign at the Walmart Supercenters in Fort Oglethorpe and Hixson.
The campaign serves as an invitation to employees, donors, volunteers and anyone who wishes to lend aid to join the mission of providing love, care and assistance to all who need it.
The Salvation Army hopes to inspire people to help one another in long-lasting, meaningful ways that transcend difficult situations and address unfortunate circumstances.
Locally, The Salvation Army is in urgent need of in-kind food donations for the Blessing Place, which opened last year and provides the homeless with a food shopping experience at no cost to them. They are also in need of food donations for their Social Services Food Pantry.
There are multiple ways for the community to make food donations:
July 29, 30 and 31: Designated bins at the Walmart Supercenter in Fort Oglethorpe during Georgia’s back-to-school tax-free holiday.
July 29 and 31: Designated bins at the Walmart Supercenter in Hixson during Tennessee’s back-to-school tax-free holiday.
August (all month long): Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Salvation Army Area Command in Chattanooga (food items are tax-free in Tennessee throughout August.)
Items Needed Include:
- Canned goods (meats, soups, fruits and vegetables)
- Peanut butter and jelly
- Grains
- Individually wrapped snack items
- Waters and sports drinks
To see a complete list of items needed, please visit www.csarmy.org/in-kind-needs.