The Salvation Army will host its annual Super Bowl viewing party for Chattanooga's unhoused neighbors.
The event takes place Sunday, Feb. 12, from 6-8 pm, at The Salvation Army's 614 Corps on McCallie Avenue.
Volunteers will serve food donated by Back Road Boys BBQ, including pizza, nachos, buffalo chicken dip, baked beans, coleslaw, and dessert.
"Those in the area facing homelessness and/or poverty can come together to celebrate the American tradition," the released issued by The Salvation Army went on to say.