The Salvation Army’s 614 Corp will begin their two-day suit giveaway event on Monday.
The event is open to the public and will serve anyone who is in need of professional attire.
Those attending the event can visit The Salvation Army’s 614 Corps Shelter between 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. to shop for a suit.
Giorgio’s Men’s Warehouse donated more than 300 suits in varying sizes to help those who may otherwise not have professional clothing for a job interview, special occasion, or event.
The event will continue through Tuesday, February 7, at 800 McCallie Avenue.