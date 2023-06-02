Friday, June 2, in honor of National Donut Day's 85th anniversary and celebration, The Salvation Army of Chattanooga delivered donuts to first responders and emergency services workers.
Our telecommunicators received a nice treat, courtesy of the CHA Salvation Army. Ridgeland High School cheerleaders, volunteering for the Salvation Army, delivered boxes of delicious donuts from @tasty Donuts, or as our telecommunicators call them, "energy rings." Thanks! pic.twitter.com/w6npgw6Ixe— Hamilton County 9-1-1 (@HC911ECD) June 2, 2023
The Salvation Army's 614 Corps hosted a drive-through event to serve coffee and donuts to veterans and active military service members from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. or until supplies last.
"Today, Donut Day is a tradition to celebrate the work of the original Donut Lassies by delivering donuts and emotional and spiritual care to those in need," said Captain Mark Love of the Chattanooga Area Command.
Established in 1938 by The Salvation Army, National Donut Day is a great excuse to visit a favorite local bakery and a reminder of the bravery of The Salvation Army's "Donut Lassies" who joined soldiers' on the front lines during World War I.
In 1917, The Salvation Army volunteers traveled to France and set up makeshift huts to provide soldiers with essential supplies, emotional and spiritual support, and freshly baked donuts.
The Salvation Army had volunteers help deliver donuts to 14 select locations to honor first responders and emergency services workers.
Additionally, The Salvation Army's 614 Corps had volunteers for the drive-through event from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. that assisted with serving coffee and donuts to veterans and active military service members.
Tasty Donuts and Dunkin' Donuts generously provided donuts for this year's celebrations.