On Wednesday, The Salvation Army Chattanooga Area Command celebrated the re-opening The Blessing Place after its recent remodel.
The community’s unsheltered neighbors are able to have a more uplifting shopping experience and attain free necessary items such as hygiene products, clothes, shoes, camping gear and food.
Volunteers open The Blessing Place every Wednesday, and it operates off of donations from the community.
Donations can be dropped off Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at 822 McCallie Ave.
The Salvation Army is in urgent need of in-kind food and personal hygiene kit donations for the Blessing Place. Items needed include new and not expired:
- Canned goods (meats, soups, fruits and vegetables)
- Peanut butter and jelly
- Grains
- Individually wrapped snack items
- Waters and sports drinks
- Travel hygiene items
- Men and women's socks and undergarments
- Men and women's summer clothes and shoes
- Waterproof gear (tents, sleeping bags, flashlights and ponchos)
To see a complete list of items needed, please visit www.csarmy.org/in-kind-needs.