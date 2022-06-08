Riverbend returned after a two-year hiatus. The opening ceremony of the festival was a special day for a young woman from Sale Creek who enlisted in the Army.
Haylee Mullins solemnly swore to defend the Constitution of the United States as she took the Oath of Enlistment and made a promise to serve her country.
Mullins is just 18 years old. Her love for the military started with her family's service. She joined JROTC at Sale Creek High School in 2019, which brought her to where she is today.
"It means a lot and it means a lot to my family and means so much to me and wanting to make them proud. So being able to go into the military and do what others thought that I would never be able to do and show them what I'm capable of. I love it and it makes me feel strong," Mullins said.
This was the first time she's attended the famous Riverbend Festival and she said she loved it.
Mullins was happy to get the call to swear in on the riverfront with her peers.
"It was really nice to see everybody come out and support and then also see other future soldiers swear in with me," she said.
Her parents are both very proud of her and support her service and said her strength for the journey ahead comes from her mother.
"We also go through struggles together and I think that kind of motivated me to be really strong and protective and helped me and guided me to where I am today," she said.
She will go to basic training next and graduate in February. After graduation, she will go to airborne training in Georgia and will be on active duty.
Her training will prepare her to be a military police officer that will be airborne too.
"Follow your dreams. You really do need to work for it though. Because somebody said you can't do something why not do it, why not try? what's the worse that's going to happen because if they do tell you no and they're going to put you down, just build yourself back up and go forward again," she said.
Thank you to all who have taken the oath to enlist and serve.