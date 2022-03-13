Sale Creek Volunteer Fire crews are battling a large house fire in Soddy Daisy Sunday morning.
Hamilton County Emergency Services reported Sale Creek VFD were on the scene of an active house fire on the water at 1889 River Breeze Drive just before 11 a.m.
Currently, Sale Creek VFD currently battling a large house fire on the water @1889 River Breeze Drive. pic.twitter.com/itbYXN8Pk2— HamCoTNES (@HamCoTNES) March 13, 2022
1889 River Breeze Drive. pic.twitter.com/zarYvnVmeu— HamCoTNES (@HamCoTNES) March 13, 2022
At 11:20 am, the house at 1889 River Breeze Drive still continues to battle the fire. pic.twitter.com/JDbUvck4zn— HamCoTNES (@HamCoTNES) March 13, 2022