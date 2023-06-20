Tuesday morning, Colton Clingan faced a judge at a preliminary hearing for his role in causing a fatal crash.
Last month, police arrested and charged Clingan with a DUI and vehicular homicide by intoxication. Clingan was driving south on Dayton Pike when his Dodge truck crossed over the centerline, hitting a work van head-on and killing Eduardo Osasrio, a passenger in the van.
During Tuesday's preliminary hearing, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Investigator Ashley Buckner appeared in court, recalling what the scene looked like.
"Both vehicles had front end damage, the Dodge truck was mainly damaged all along the front and the van, most damage was in the passenger compartment," she explained.
Osario was pronounced dead on the scene. Buckner said through her investigation she found Clingan was at fault.
"Basically, he said he didn't fully know what happened - that his dog had come over onto his lap and that he tried to push the dog back to the passenger side which caused him to go into the oncoming lanes of traffic."
Buckner said there was no dog on scene and no one had mentioned seeing a dog.
"He did tell me that day he takes prescription Adderall everyday so he took that as well as he smoked marijuana," she said in court.
Juan Rosario, the driver of the work van, also testified, using a translator to share what he remembers from that day.
"All I remember is we were heading home from Dunlap and my friend said 'watch out,'" he said.
Rosario said he saw Clingan's car coming toward them and swerved out of the way.
"And when I looked over again, I saw the truck heading toward us again. I couldn't do anything."
Rosario said he went unconscious and only remembers waking up in a hospital bed with injuries from the crash. Clingan seemed to be emotional while Rosario explained what happened, with the judge handing him tissues.
His case will now be heading in front of a grand jury in criminal court.