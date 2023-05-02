A security professional educated several businesses and organizations in the Chattanooga area on how to increase security awareness in light of several violent crimes that have happened in the area recently.
Physical security consultant Mark Arras said it is best to use the Cooper's Color Codes of Awareness plan in an emergency situation.
The codes represent different levels of awareness, with white and black being the worst colors for 'oblivious' and 'frozen'.
“The overall idea behind preparedness for security is to make sure people have a plan to the best of their abilities before an incident happens. If people don't prepare in advance, they don't have a plan. A lot of times in the heat of the moment, they lose the ability to critically think and make bad decisions,” Arras said.
Mark Jones, regional manager for LegalShield in Chattanooga was in attendance for Arras' presentation on improving security awareness. He said simply being aware of your surroundings can keep you out of harm’s way.
“If you are going to your car, you want to be aware of your surroundings, making sure things are clear. Just being aware, keeping your head up, not multitasking, not looking at your phone, not doing things like that,” Jones said.
LegalShield offers legal services and identity theft protection.
Jones holds workshops around the area and plan to use some of the stuff he learned from Arras.
“One of the things that I do is talk about people in grocery story. Say you're shopping and you are on aisle nine and forgot to get something on aisle two, sometimes you will see a female leave her purse in a buggy and walk to that aisle. Well, I talk about those types of things because anytime that happens and someone can take your information and be gone before you think about it. That is just being aware and things about thing and not being aware,” Jones said.
Arras also taught business owners about a military method that has proven to help.
“Really to follow the ODA method to observe, orient themselves, and them decided on what they are going to do and a lot of times that will them make a better decision to move away from the threat and towards safety for themselves,” Arras said.