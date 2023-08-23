A new restaurant will breath new life into a site once occupied by a now-defunct Chattanooga favorite burrito joint.
Sabor Modern Latino and Sushi, has opened their doors at 1800 Dayton Boulevard, where Mojo Burrito once stood.
Mario Tax and his wife, Hannia, formerly of Raleigh, North Carolina fell in love with Red Bank after visiting friends, and chose the city as the new home for their new eatery.
Joined by brother Joel Tax, the restaurant serves modern Latino food & sushi.
The Latin influence comes from Tax’s background from growing up in Guatemala and his wife in Costa Rica.
The sushi also comes from his restaurant experience in sushi cuisine and from his love for the delicacy, they chose to include sushi on the menu.
Sabor is a Spanish word that means flavor, taste, or tang. It can refer to the quality produced by the sensation of taste, or to an enjoyable and distinctive quality of something.
The menu at Sabor will feature such items as cassava - Costa Rican croquettes - filled with flavorful ground beef.
Tacos, made with corn tortillas filled with brisket or chicken topped with cabbage and sauce are another item as well as a unique breakfast item is gallo pinto (rice and beans), a well-known breakfast item in Costa Rica and other Latin American countries.
“We invite everyone to come and try our food,” said Tax, “and to give us the opportunity to belong to this amazing community.”
Sabor is now open every day from 7:00am to 10:30am for breakfast and from 10:30am to 9:00pm for lunch and dinner. For more information, go to Sabor Modern Latino and Sushi on Facebook or call 423-531-4004.