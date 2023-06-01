Local organizations are teaming up this weekend to host a free public health and safety event.
The Summer Outreach Safety Festival, or SOS Fest, is an afternoon full of activities for kids of all ages, with a chance to learn health and safety tips from local health experts and first responders.
Mark your calendar! Chattanooga Fire, CPD, Erlanger Health System & many others have come together to host a free educational event on June 3rd at the South Chattanooga Community Center. Bring your family to the S.O.S Fest (Summer Outreach Safety Festival) and have some fun! ☀️☀️ pic.twitter.com/A0gmFj4BF9— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) May 11, 2023
The fest is organized by several first responders and departments within the city of Chattanooga, including Erlanger, Chattanooga Fire Department, Chattanooga Police Department, City of Chattanooga, Chattanooga Parks, and Outdoors, and the Department of Community Development.
"CPD is going to talk about guns, gun safety, gun violence; we're gonna talk about fire safety. We're going to have people there for elderly care. Basically we want to put as much information out to the community as possible, and try to have an event where people can come and bring the family and enjoy themselves," said Fire Captain Damien Vinson with the Chattanooga Fire Department.
The events will run from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the South Chattanooga Community Center at 1151 W. 40th Street on Saturday, June 3.
There will be free food, prizes, and more!